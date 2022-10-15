Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $298.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.29. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.