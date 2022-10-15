Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.