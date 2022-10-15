Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,615 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.16 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.