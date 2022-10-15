FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in FMC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE FMC opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.