National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.14% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.



