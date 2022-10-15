National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 11,294 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,779 shares of company stock worth $99,942,713 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

