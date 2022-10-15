National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,889 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of FirstService worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

