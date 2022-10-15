National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after buying an additional 773,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $847,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.