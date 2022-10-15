Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $156.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.88.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

