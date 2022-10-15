Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,509 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

