Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.50 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AEE opened at $76.25 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

