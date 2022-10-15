Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,543 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,350 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,512 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

