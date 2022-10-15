National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,966 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

