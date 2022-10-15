National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $46.82 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

