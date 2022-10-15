National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after buying an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

