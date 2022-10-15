National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 153,621 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 665.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,621 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of First American Financial worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,005,000 after buying an additional 185,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of FAF opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

