National Bank of Canada FI Buys 2,008 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Morningstar worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morningstar Stock Performance

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,283 shares of company stock worth $21,976,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $213.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.22 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.