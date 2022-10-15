National Bank of Canada FI Buys 402,843 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,843 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.48% of CI Financial worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 391,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 488,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. CI Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $444.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

