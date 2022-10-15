National Bank of Canada FI Sells 219,238 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219,238 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.31 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

