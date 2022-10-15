National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,558 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 273,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,818,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.