Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $154.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average is $151.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

