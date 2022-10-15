Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.61 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

