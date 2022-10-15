Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.27% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $8.43 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.