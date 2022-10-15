Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 54.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 714,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,848,000 after acquiring an additional 251,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $13,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

