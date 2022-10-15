Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,454 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

