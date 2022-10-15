Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after purchasing an additional 454,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.8 %

PLNT stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

