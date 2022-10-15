Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.54 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

