Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $250,526,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

