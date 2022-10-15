EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EQT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.