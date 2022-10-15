Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

BSCP stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

