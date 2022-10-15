J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.