J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 222 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LHX opened at $218.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.42.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.