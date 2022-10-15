National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 919.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $363.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.20.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

