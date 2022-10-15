National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 109,140.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373,800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.30% of iQIYI worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

