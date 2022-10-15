The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200,993 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $299.99 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

