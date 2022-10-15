National Bank of Canada FI Sells 9,695 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

CEF opened at $15.22 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

