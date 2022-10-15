Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.



