DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1,243.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.