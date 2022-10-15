Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $197.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.