Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,195,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.