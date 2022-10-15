Cwm LLC Sells 27,864 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,864 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $21,785,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

