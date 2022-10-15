Cwm LLC Buys 15,069 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average of $171.65. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

