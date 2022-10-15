National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.68 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1,068.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,516 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

CTRA stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

