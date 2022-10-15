National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,088,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $6,826,200. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

