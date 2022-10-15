National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2,654.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of RingCentral worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of RNG stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.
Insider Activity at RingCentral
In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
