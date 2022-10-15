National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2,654.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of RingCentral worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.