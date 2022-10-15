Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Stock Down 4.7 %
TWLO stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $373.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,039 shares of company stock valued at $980,375. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
