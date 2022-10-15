Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.14% of Tri-Continental worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 54,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 178,010 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $25.69 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

