Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 16.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 46.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE AAN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $31.69.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 25.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
