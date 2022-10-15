D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.06 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

