D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,310 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56.

